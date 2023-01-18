Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $11.02 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,020,000. Crocs accounts for about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.