Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Landstar System worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,125. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $155.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

