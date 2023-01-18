Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Up 4.8%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.72. 1,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Larsen & Toubro in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Hydrocarbon; Power; Heavy Engineering; Defence Engineering; and Others. The Infrastructure segment comprises of engineering and construction of buildings and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution and water and renewable energy projects.

