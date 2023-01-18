Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

