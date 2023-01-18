Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $221.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

