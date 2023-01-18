Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.97.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.45.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.