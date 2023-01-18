Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $487.00 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $455.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.43 and a 200-day moving average of $525.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.