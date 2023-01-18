Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.27

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 2865990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $397,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.