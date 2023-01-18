Leo H. Evart Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.32. 20,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.04.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

