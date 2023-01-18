Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leo H. Evart Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 9,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,284. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

