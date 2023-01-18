Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. 3,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

