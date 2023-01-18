Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 634,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,482. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.