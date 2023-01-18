Linear 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00428634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.49 or 0.30086933 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00780619 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

