Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 134,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 135,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Liquid Media Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 265.21% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liquid Media Group
Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquid Media Group (YVR)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.