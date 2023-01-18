Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.28. 134,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 135,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Liquid Media Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 265.21% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:YVR Get Rating ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

