Liquity Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and $517,673.65 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,064,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

