Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $186.74 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,797,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,743,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00374137 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $418.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

