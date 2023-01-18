LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.75) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

