Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

Lonza Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LZAGY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 75,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,260. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

Featured Articles

