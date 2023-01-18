LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.59 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $84.87 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00425420 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,238.84 or 0.29850362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.17 or 0.00761585 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

