Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

