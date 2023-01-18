Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 179,726 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,889,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.