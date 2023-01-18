Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Tetra Tech worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.6 %

TTEK opened at $150.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.