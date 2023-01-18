Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,872 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of DaVita by 205.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DaVita by 146.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $7,108,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 180.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169,065 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

