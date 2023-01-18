Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,378 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $149.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

