Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Li Auto worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CLSA reduced their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of LI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

