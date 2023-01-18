Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 36,260 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $121.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

