Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,703 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.