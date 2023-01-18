Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of LOWLF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.07. 221,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,964. Lowell Farms has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.18.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

