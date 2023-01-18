Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,300 shares, a growth of 133.4% from the December 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.91%.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

