Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in December

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the December 15th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPCMF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

