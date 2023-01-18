Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.56. 286,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,356. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

