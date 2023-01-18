Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $109.65.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

