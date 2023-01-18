McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

