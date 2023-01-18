Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Update

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Price Performance
REFG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions
