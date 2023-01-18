Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Short Interest Update

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Price Performance

REFG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

(Get Rating)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

