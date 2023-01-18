Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Up 0.1%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498.20 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 497.80 ($6.07). 503,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,021,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.40 ($6.07).

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 504 ($6.15) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 496.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

