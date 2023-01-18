Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

MDT traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. 79,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

