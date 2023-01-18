Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 79.9% in December

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,173,600 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 2,319,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,434.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MHSDF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

