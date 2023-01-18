Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,903,400 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the December 15th total of 1,403,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Melrose Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,433. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

