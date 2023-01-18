Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in December

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mercari Stock Up 0.5 %
MCARY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $21.71.
Mercari Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercari (MCARY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.