Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in December

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mercari Stock Up 0.5 %

MCARY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Mercari has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Get Mercari alerts:

Mercari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.