Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 659.0 days.
Mercialys Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Mercialys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.
Mercialys Company Profile
