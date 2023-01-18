Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 659.0 days.

Mercialys Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEIYF remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Mercialys has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get Mercialys alerts:

Mercialys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.