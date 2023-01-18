Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.74 and last traded at $192.01. 8,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 86,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $170.56.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $779,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $14,758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $5,092,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

