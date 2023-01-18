Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.10 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

