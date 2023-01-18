Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIE opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

