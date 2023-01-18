Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE HIE opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
