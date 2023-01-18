Mina One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.01 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $449.82 million and $13.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002608 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.30431335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00753545 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 809,960,116 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 809,664,973.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55849541 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,474,956.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

