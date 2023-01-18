Mirror Protocol Market Cap Tops $11.31 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $11.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

