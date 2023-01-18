Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.