Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in December

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Mitsubishi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.
About Mitsubishi
