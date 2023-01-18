MOBLAND (SYNR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $197,961.13 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

