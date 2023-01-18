Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.27-$1.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

