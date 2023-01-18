Monero Price Tops $161.33 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $161.33 or 0.00779253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $95.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00399517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00098977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00576768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00207118 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00209086 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,228,823 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

