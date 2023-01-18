Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $208.72 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00076639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,726,930 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

